Motorcyclist dead after hit and run, according to the Milwaukee Police Department

One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening, Milwaukee police say.

Police say the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Saturday near 1st and Walker.

A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Walker St. at a high rate of speed when the vehicle struck a motorcycle that was traveling southbound on 1st St.

The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police say moments before the hit and run officers were flagged down near 3rd St. and West Virginia St. for an auto entry complaint where the officers observed the vehicle that would later strike the motorcycle. Officers then attempted to stop the vehicle in the same area. The vehicle fled and officers did not pursue.

Milwaukee police continue to search for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

