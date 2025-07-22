Changes in referendum plans cause concern for Franklin neighbors

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Residents living near Franklin High School are raising concerns after they discovered that plans from the district's recently approved $145 million referendum have changed from what was initially presented to voters.

At issue is more than 8 acres of land on the southeast corner of the school property, where neighbors say the district has altered original plans without proper transparency.

"I was sad and I was mad. This is not what was presented to us at all. This is our entire backyard. This is my home value," said Denise, a concerned neighbor whose property borders the school grounds.

We're hearing from multiple residents who feel blindsided by these changes. On Monday, neighbors gathered together to discuss with the mayor and alderman for the district.

They explain that the original referendum plans showed minimal disruption to the wooded area behind their homes.

"The original plans were here that we were going, this was going to be an emergency access road and tennis courts, and all of these woods were going to stay intact," Denise said.

However, new plans from the district now include a soccer field, parking lot, and removal of more trees than initially indicated.

Franklin Referendum Updates: https://www.franklin.k12.wi.us/franklinforward

Last Thursday at the Franklin Plan Commission meeting, a public hearing was held over a natural resource special exception for the land up for discussion. That item was tabled until the next plan commission meeting.

Franklin Plan Commission Plans show a soccer field, tennis courts, and parking lot in the southeast corner.

Denise only found out three weeks ago through a worker on the property marking trees to be cut down.

"I don't think I should have to be a detective to find out what's happening out in my backyard, and I think transparency needs to be they need," Denise said.

At the Franklin Plan Commission meeting, district officials addressed the concerns.

Andy Chromy, Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations, acknowledged the plans had evolved since the referendum vote.

"On day one, we did not anticipate putting a soccer field and open green space up there. What's a key component in every referendum and one of the things we message throughout is that the exact plans are subject to change," Chromy said at the July 17 meeting.

Chromy also said in that meeting that the district held two open listening sessions to provide updates on the process. Those meetings were not well attended and the district had only followed up with three neighbors at the time.

For these changes to move forward, the district must clear several regulatory hurdles. In order to remove trees and wetland from the property, the district would need to modify an existing conservation easement that currently protects the area from disruption.

“The request is the modification of the conservation easement to allow for the southeast corner to have development in it, not removal of the conservation easement as it exists in other locations," said Chromy at the July 17 meeting.

The item was voted down in the Parks Commission previously.

While neighbors supported the referendum itself, they're hoping to find middle ground with school officials.

"I think everybody up and down the street pretty much agreed that just stick with the original proposal. That's all we're asking at the time of vote. That's what we're asking for. We're asking for them to stick to the original plans that were given to us at the time of the vote," said Mark, another concerned neighbor.

Since the item was tabled last week, the Franklin Plan Commission will revisit the proposal and any updates to it on August 21 at its meeting. The Franklin school board will meet August 13.

TMJ4 reached out to the school district for comment but did not receive a response.

This story was reported by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

