Celebrating 107 years: Milwaukee woman celebrates her milestone birthday

MILWAUKEE — At 107 years young, Mrs. Vester Osborne affectionately known as Mother Osborne is surrounded by those who love her as she celebrates another milestone.

As she was presented with a plaque from the First Lady of her church....she took it all in.

Thank you all!

Born in 1917 in Homer, Louisiana, she decided to call Milwaukee home after visiting relatives in 1949. In 1955, she became a housekeeper for Milwaukee Mayor Henry Maier-where she stayed for 20 years.

"Done so much for me, I can't tell it all."

Those who know and love her, including her neighbors, say she's never been known to hold her tongue.

"She was real stern, said her caretaker Tiana. "She's strong, she has a bite every once

and a while, " said her neighbor Willie.

Andrea learned that very quickly....

"Y'all ask some strange questions, said Mrs. Osborne .....now you want to see if I have any sense," she said.

Andrea also learned that she and Mother Osborne have something in common, they both love hats!

About how many you got you think? asked Andrea. Oh I can't count 'em, replied Mrs. Osborne. Which one you want me to try on-Don't make no difference...you can try on everyone of 'em if you want." That looks nice on you that way, said Mrs. Osborne.

What does she love more than hats? Kids!

That's actually how she met her neighbor and now caretaker Tiana Hood, 30 years ago.

"I said I don't have nobody to take care of my son...and she said Papa and I will take care of him," said Hood.

She's definitely been a blessing to all who knows her and just in case you're wondering. Mother Osborne says her secret to longevity is her religion and her secret to beauty is good ole Vaseline.

From your friends at TMJ4 News...Happy 107th Birthday Mother Osborne!

