Celebrate the season with the Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra tonight

The Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra is hosting its Winter 2024 Concert.
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Celebrate the season with the Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra (WIO)!

Tonight, the WIO brings the warmth of the holidays with its Winter 2024 Concert, featuring music from the Classical and Romantic eras, plus heartwarming stories shared by the orchestra’s members.

Watch: Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra to host Winter 2024 Concert

WIO members Anne Marie Peterson and TMJ4’s Brendan Johnson joined TMJ4 News at 4 on Nov. 26 to discuss the event. Watch the full interview above!

Tickets are complimentary and still available—don't miss this magical night!

Click here to get your tickets now!

