Celebrate the season with the Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra tonight

MILWAUKEE — Celebrate the season with the Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra (WIO)!
Tonight, the WIO brings the warmth of the holidays with its Winter 2024 Concert, featuring music from the Classical and Romantic eras, plus heartwarming stories shared by the orchestra’s members.
Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra to host Winter 2024 Concert
WIO members Anne Marie Peterson and TMJ4’s Brendan Johnson joined TMJ4 News at 4 on Nov. 26 to discuss the event. Watch the full interview above!
TMJ4 News at 4 is the place TO BE. 🎺— Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) November 26, 2024
Excited to chat about the upcoming Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra Winter Concert!
See you at 4! 📺 #wiwx | @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/QDhO9VPUiC
Tickets are complimentary and still available—don't miss this magical night!
Click here to get your tickets now!
