Celebrate the performing arts during Family Fun Day at Northwestern Mutual Community Park

MILWAUKEE — Located in Henry Maier Festival Park, Northwestern Mutual Community Park is set to host the final FREE Family Fun Day of the summer on Sunday, September 7.

The event is planned to go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will celebrate all things performing arts!

Guests can look forward to activities and performances from local performing arts groups, including Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Studio K Flamenco, Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, and more.

On-stage performances are set to start at 11 a.m. with Salsabrositas. Check out the full lineup here.

The family fun does not end there; family-friendly activities, including face painters, balloon artists, chalk art, Betty Brinn Museum Wonder Wagon, and much more, will be available throughout the event.

Round out the day with a good bite. Local food vendors will also be available. Visitors can look forward to Bobalou Stuffed Gourmet Pretzels & Soft Frozen Lemonade, Fazio’s Gourmet Popcorn, Jamba, Pete’s Pops, Sil’s Mini Donuts and Coffee, and Street-Za Pizza Food Truck.

Parking lots will be opened 15 minutes prior to the event. A limited number of free parking spaces will be available. Click here for more information on parking and where to go.

