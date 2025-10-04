Celebrate spooky season at the Milwaukee Public Museum through Nov. 2

MILWAUKEE — Looking for family-friendly ways to celebrate this spooky season? The Milwaukee Public Museum might be the place for you!

The Museum has announced that Streets of Old Milwaukee has once again been decorated for Halloween. All seasonal additions reflect traditions from the turn of the 20th century, keeping the exhibit historically accurate.

Museum goers will also find seasonal additions displayed in storefronts throughout Streets of Old Milwaukee, including candied apples and candy corn in the Candy Shop, handmade replica children’s orange and black rattles in the Toy Store, and vintage Halloween postcards and posters from the Museum’s collection in the Print Shop.

Milwaukee Public Museum

Displayed at Granny’s House, visitors can enjoy crafty and creepy Halloween decorations featured in how-to books from 125 years ago. How-to books from that time showed people how to design and build their own spooky decor using supplies from around their home.

New this year, museum guests should keep an eye out for several new spooky props, including 100 crows perched throughout the exhibit, black cats and bats hiding in plain sight, and a pair of trick-or-treaters.

Milwaukee Public Museum

View the Museum’s spooky seasonal decor, included with general admission, now through November 2. Milwaukee Public Museum is open Wednesdays through Mondays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information on the Milwaukee Public Museum.



