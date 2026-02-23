Celebrate Fred Usinger Day with free sausage

MILWAUKEE — Monday, Feb. 23, is Fred Usinger Day in Milwaukee, in recognition of Usinger's over 140-year legacy in the community.

In honor of the 19th annual celebration, one free Usinger sausage per person will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Old German Beer Hall, while supplies last.

Sausage lovers will enjoy a custom recipe smoked bratwurst made with Hofbräu Dunkel Lager beer and Applewood Smoked Bacon. The “OGBH” Brat is a match made in Sausage Heaven.

Milwaukee’s enthusiasm for sausage is expected to bring over 1,000 guests throughout the day for a free Usinger bratwurst.

Since 1880, Usinger "wurstmachers" have set the standard for sausage making in Milwaukee, combining Old World craftsmanship with a commitment to quality ingredients.

Today, Usinger’s remains a cherished institution, still family-owned and operated, bringing generations together through their time-honored recipes and dedication to excellence.

Live music will be available throughout the day, and then at 6 p.m., Fredrick "Fritz" Usinger IV himself will tap a wooden keg of Hofbräu Munich beer. Those in attendance will have the chance to enjoy a sample of this celebratory brew.

The Usinger retail store, located directly across the street from Old German Beer Hall, will feature specials to mark the occasion.

For more information, visit the Old German Beer Hall website.

