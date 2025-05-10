MILWAUKEE — Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee has filed a lawsuit against a former employee who allegedly misappropriated millions of dollars while working in the finance department.

The local nonprofit is also suing Baker Tilly, the firm that was auditing it's finances during the period of alleged fraud.

"The Board of Trustees of Catholic Charities, with the support of Archbishop Grob, believes we have a duty to stand up for our mission and seek justice for those we serve," a spokesperson for Catholic Charities said in a statement sent to TMJ4 News.

WATCH: Catholic Charities sues former finance director for alleged misuse of millions of dollars

Catholic Charities sues former finance director for alleged misuse of millions of dollars

The 12-page lawsuit claims the former employee worked for Catholic Charities for over 10 years, holding various positions including director of finance, and during that time "abused her authority and misappropriated millions of dollars."

According to the lawsuit, the former employee executed two schemes to misappropriate funds. The first involved "paying false invoices."

The second scheme allegedly involved using company credit cards for personal purchases including Amazon Prime video rentals, Uber rides, Ticketmaster purchases, and casino purchases from MGM Grand.

Catholic Charities, which provides counseling, adoption and immigration services among other programs, also claims in the lawsuit that "Baker Tilly failed to recognize clearly fraudulent purchasing activity."

When TMJ4's Megan Lee visited the former employee's listed address to ask questions, a woman at the residence said she knew the defendant but stated the former employee no longer lived at the home.

Baker Tilly representatives declined to comment, stating they "don't discuss matters involving current or former clients."

The District Attorney's Office has not yet responded to inquiries about whether charges will be filed against the former employee.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

