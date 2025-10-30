Cathedral Square Park transforms into 'Community Spirit Park' for holiday season

MILWAUKEE — Cathedral Square Park will transform into “Community Spirit Park” on Thursday when more than 130 evergreen trees are delivered.

The trees will be decorated in November by nearly 100 schools and nonprofit organizations. Each tree will represent a class theme or wish demonstrated through handmade ornaments.

The decorated trees will be part of the 27th annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival presented by Johnson Financial Group, which returns Nov. 20 through Jan. 1.

Highlights of the Festival include the transformation of four Downtown parks into festive winter scenes: “Community Spirit Park” at Cathedral Square Park; “Santa’s Celebration Square powered by We Energies” at Zeidler Union Square; “¡Felices Fiestas!” at Pere Marquette Park; and “Slice of Ice Lights” at Red Arrow Park.

Street decorations will also adorn three downtown thoroughfares, including Wisconsin Avenue, which will feature an 18-block stretch of silver and gold chandeliers suspended above each intersection.

WHEN:

Thursday, Oct. 30

Approx. 7:30 a.m.: Tree Delivery by Ideal Property Management

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Clean Sweep Ambassadors unloading trees and installing bases

Nov. 11 – Nov. 19: Tree decorating by nearly 100 schools and nonprofits

WHERE:

Cathedral Square Park – 520 E. Wells Street

VISUALS:

The unloading and base installation of more than 130 trees from Ideal Property Management by Milwaukee Downtown’s Clean Sweep Ambassadors.

CONTACT:

To arrange interviews, contact Rachel Farina at rfarina@milwaukeedowntown.com or 414.220.4700.

