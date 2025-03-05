Casting memories: Fishing for the Heart brings kids to the ice for a special ice fishing experience

WEST BEND — On Wendesday the students from Journeys Lutheran School have an exciting day ahead of them as they are getting ready to learn what it takes to ice fish.

For many kids, this is their first time ice fishing. But before the fun, everyone gathers together for a quick prayer led by Caleb Niedfeldt, the founder of Fishing for the Heart, a nonprofit organization that connects kids with the joy of fishing.

Watch: 'Fishing for the Heart' creates unforgettable moments for students:

'Fishing for the Heart' creates unforgettable moments for students

"There's so much involved with fishing. There's a science behind it. When are they going to bite? What are you gonna use?" said Caleb.

Caleb has been teaching kids how to fish for 25 years, and these students are not only learning about the types of fish inside the lake, they are also learning life lessons like patience.

"When they actually do come out here and catch a fish, and I see that smile from ear to ear, that's the passion behind it. That's the motivation," said Caleb.

Fishing For the Heart Fishing For the Heart



But this winter activity was about more than just fishing. It's a unique opportunity to learn, connect, and embrace the great outdoors. It's why Matt Ribbeck has been volunteering with Fishing for the Heart for years now.

"It makes the entire day worth it. For them to catch a fish means a whole lot more than for me to catch a fish. To see the smile on their face, the laughter, how excited they get—it's awesome, awesome," said Matt.

And for volunteer Kerry Paulson—he has known Caleb for years and even invented the Automatic Fisherman device that they are using today. He came out early to make sure everything was set up perfectly for the kids.

"A much better avenue to teach a child or teach a kid to do things outside versus indoors. It makes my day," said Paulson.

So as the day wrapped up, this experience was one the kids will be talking about for quite a while. It's a lesson in faith, friendship, and the thrill of new experiences.

To learn more about Fishing For the Heart, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error