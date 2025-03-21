CASHING IN: Fans bet big at Potawatomi Sportsbook as March Madness kicks off

MILWAUKEE — While fans await college basketball at Fiserv Forum on Friday, those 21 and older could cash in on the action Thursday at Potawatomi Casino.

For the first time, fans could place their bets on the first day of March Madness games at the Potawatomi Sportsbook.

The 6,500 sq. ft. sportsbook opened in May 2024. It features seating for over 200 and can show over 30 sporting events at the same time. There are 10 ticket windows. Over 90 self-service betting kiosks are located throughout the casino.

On Thursday, sports bettors like Eric Pfeiffer had a front-row seat to all the action.

“In my opinion, it's better than Christmas,” said Pfeiffer. “It's 48 hours of full-on sports.”

Pfeiffer took the day off to hang out with friends and place wagers on the games.

“It’s phenomenal,” he said. “It's one of those things that just adds some extra excitement to the game.”

Eric Pfeiffer

The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans will legally wager $3.1 billion on March Madness, up from $2.7 billion in 2024. That’s more than double the amount bet on Super Bowl LIX.

Potawatomi’s Sportsbook is the only location in Southeastern Wisconsin where people can legally place bets in person on sports. It is one of 12 locations around the state.

If you’re looking to bet on Wisconsin or Marquette in this tournament, you are out of luck due to a tribal compact.

“People are just making it part of the social norm. As long as they’re betting responsibly, it’s a lot of fun,” said Kiefer.

Drew Kiefer

He traveled from Madison to spend the day with friends and family.

“It’s pretty wild. I've never been able to do that in Wisconsin before—pretty much only in Vegas—so it's nice to have the option much closer to home now,” Kiefer said.

Fans like Eric believe the opportunity is a slam dunk, and with the NFL Draft around the corner, more people will flock to the Sportsbook to get in on the action.

“It’s just a great way to bring the city together from all different backgrounds, and it's just a fun space to be in. It's about 15 to 20 minutes from each of our homes,” Pfeiffer said.

Gambling can be addictive. Below are resources if you or a loved one need help.

Potawatomi Responsible Gaming: https://www.potawatomi.com/business/responsible-gaming

Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling: (1-800-426-2535) https://www.wi-problemgamblers.org/

National Council on Problem Gambling: (1-800-Gambler) https://www.ncpgambling.org/help-treatment/

International Center for Responsible Gaming: https://www.icrg.org/

American Gaming Association: https://www.americangaming.org/responsibility/responsible-play/#engaging

Gamblers Anonymous: https://gamblersanonymous.org/

