Carver Park neighbors demand peace after latest deadly shooting

For the past decade, working as a photojournalist for TMJ4, I’ve found myself on this very basketball court countless times—but never for the reasons we’d hope.

Today I'm covering another violent shooting in Carver Park. In stark contrast to the daylight hours and summertime when families enjoy this park peacefully, tonight’s homicide has left the community shaken. For many residents, it’s the final straw.

Rebecca Benetiz, who lives nearby, recounted the terrifying moment. “All of a sudden, we hear a boom boom—that’s it. When I heard that, I said, ‘Okay, someone’s out here acting up.’”

Rebecca, a mother who’s lived next to Carver Park for six months, worries about the safety of her children. “How are we supposed to feel safe with the kids running in the park, and something like this happens?” she asked, the worry evident in her voice. As we spoke, the anguished cries of a grieving family can be heard nearby.

TMJ4 Rebeca Benetiz - Neighbor



“I couldn’t bear it,” Rebecca shared, her voice heavy with emotion. “I have a son and five daughters—I could not bear that.”

Early Friday morning, law enforcement officials found the body of an 18-year-old man in Carver Park, the latest victim of gun violence. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Jaylan Powell Friday afternoon.

Police worked to gather evidence and talk with neighbors, hoping to piece together what happened. It was during these interviews that I met Donavan Henderson.

Donavan, who has called this neighborhood home for 20 years, is no stranger to gun violence himself. Paralyzed by a gunshot wound at 18, he survived against the odds. “I coulda lost my life—died twice,” he told me. “They had to shock me back to life.”

TMJ4 Donavan Henderson - neighbor



He reflected on the community he loves, acknowledging its challenges while voicing his hope for peace. “We’re a nice community,” he said with conviction. “I don’t want this tragedy to bring doom and gloom down here.”

Surviving his own brush with death, Donavan had strong words for those who resort to lethal violence. “If you fight a man, those wounds can heal,” he explained. “But if you kill him, there’s no ‘I’m sorry’ that can fix that.”

As the investigation continues, the weight of grief hangs heavy over the park. Neighbors try to come to terms with the violence that has once again shattered their sense of safety.

Rebecca put it plainly. “It’s not necessary. You’re killing people for what? People are dying left and right, families are losing children.”

In this beautiful community, a lingering sorrow now hovers, pressing residents to ask: When will enough truly be enough?

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip