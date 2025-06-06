Carmen Schools provides statement after weapon found at middle school

MILWAUKEE — Carmen Schools of Science & Technology in Milwaukee released a statement after a weapon was found at one of its locations last week.
The weapon was discovered at Carmen South Middle School Friday, May 30, during a metal detector screening before school.
According to the school, the weapon was secured and Milwaukee Police were notified immediately. The type of weapon was not identified.
"At the time of the incident, police determined there was no threat to the school, students or staff. This incident was communicated to staff and families that day," the statement read in part.
School officials said the student is not currently attending classes as "administrators determine appropriate disciplinary action."
This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.
