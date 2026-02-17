MILWAUKEE — A car rollover crash involving a funeral procession temporarily shut down both lanes of traffic at the intersection of Sherman and Hope in Milwaukee Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred when someone allegedly did not yield to the funeral procession, according to witnesses who spoke to TMJ4 off-camera. The collision caused one vehicle in the procession to flip onto its side.

Witnesses reported an altercation occurred after the crash.

Watch: Car rollover crash involving funeral procession shuts down Milwaukee intersection

Crash investigation near Sherman and Hope

Both northbound and southbound lanes reopened after Milwaukee Police finished clearing the crash scene. The intersection was blocked for approximately 45 minutes while officers worked to clean up the area.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

