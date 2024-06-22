Watch Now
Car ripped in half after crash near 56th & Mill: Driver sent to the hospital

The impact of the crash ripped the engine out of the vehicle.
Posted at 11:11 PM, Jun 21, 2024

MILWAUKEE — A car was split in half after a crash on Milwaukee's north side on Friday.

56th & Mill crash 6/21/24

It happened near 56th & Mill on Friday evening, June 21. The impact of the crash ripped the engine out of the vehicle.

The driver was sent to the hospital, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Crash near 56th & Mill

No word on their condition. It's unclear what led up to the crash.

