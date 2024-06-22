Car ripped in half after crash near 56th & Mill: Driver sent to the hospital

MILWAUKEE — A car was split in half after a crash on Milwaukee's north side on Friday.

It happened near 56th & Mill on Friday evening, June 21. The impact of the crash ripped the engine out of the vehicle.

The driver was sent to the hospital, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

No word on their condition. It's unclear what led up to the crash.

