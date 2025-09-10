WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Emergency crews responded to a crash near 71st and Rogers in West Allis on Wednesday morning.

The car was still flipped on its roof when our photojournalist arrived just after 6 a.m.

Car flips in West Allis crash near 71st and Rogers

Crash investigation near 71st and Rogers in West Allis

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured. TMJ4 has reached out to the fire department for more information but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

