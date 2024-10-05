Car engulfed in flames on I-41 in Wauwatosa caught by WisDOT camera

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A car can be seen engulfed in flames in the middle northbound lane of I-41 by W. Center St. on a Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera before authorities put out the fire.
According to a notification from WisDOT, the fire began around 7:46 p.m. Friday and the scene was cleared around 8:36 p.m. All lanes are now open to traffic.
After authorities arrived at the scene, the fire was put out in several minutes, as shown in the video.
TMJ4 reached out to the Wauwatosa Fire Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office but did not immediately hear back.
