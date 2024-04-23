Car crashes through fence into house: Neighbors fed up with reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a crash that sent an adult and two children inside the vehicle to the hospital early Monday. It happened on North 76th Street, near Carmen Avenue.

TMJ4's Mike Beiermeister spoke with a woman who lived in the home that was struck early Monday morning around 6:30 a.m. She says that car crashed right next to her bedroom window, knocking her head and waking her up.

She said that two cars collided, sending the vehicle through a neighbor's fence and right up to her steps. The other driver sped off, according to the woman.

TMJ4 News Pictures of the neighbor’s fence that was destroyed. This is the second time they’ve had to replace their fence due to a car crashing into it. The woman who lives there tells me she’s considering moving now.



TMJ4 News Pictures of the car that crashed into the home on N 76th St. near Carmen Avenue.



"That's why we call it Highway 76," said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

She shared her concern as her kids were playing outside just a few houses down from where the crash happened Monday morning.

TMJ4 News These three children were playing outside just down the road where a car came barreling into a home earlier this morning. Their parents tell me they are concerned about the reckless driving they see steps away from their front yard.





"The bumper is there," said the neighbor. "I've picked up two bumpers from the street before... It's always something."

Sonya Maria Taylor-Brooks lives across the street. Scenes like this are becoming all too familiar in her neighborhood.

"My husband heard it, and then I came to the door to see what was going on, and it was like, Oh, another one," said Taylor-Brooks.

She, along with others, wants to see more safety improvements and an increased police presence in the area. They are all urging drivers to slow down.

We reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information but have yet to hear back.

