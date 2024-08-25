Car crashes into side of elementary school in northwest Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A car crashed into the side of Hawthorne School Saturday just before midnight, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

One patient was taken to Froedtert Hospital from the crash. The car collided with the side of the school, according to MFD.

Hawthorne is an elementary school in the Milwaukee Public Schools District. According to MPS, the crash will not affect the school start date on Sept. 3 and will not impact student learning.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department but did not receive an immediate response.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip