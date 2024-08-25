Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Car crashes into house and starts a fire on 27th and Burleigh Saturday evening

milwaukee fire department
MFD's Facebook page, cropped
File image, Milwaukee Fire Dept.
milwaukee fire department
Posted

MILWAUKEE — A car crashed into a house on N. 27th St. and W. Burleigh St. and started a fire that spread to part of the home, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment, but MFD has not confirmed the injuries or other information about the victim.

MFD made it to the scene within two minutes and brought the fire under control.

TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information about what led up to the incident but has not yet received a response.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo