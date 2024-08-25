Car crashes into house and starts a fire on 27th and Burleigh Saturday evening

MILWAUKEE — A car crashed into a house on N. 27th St. and W. Burleigh St. and started a fire that spread to part of the home, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment, but MFD has not confirmed the injuries or other information about the victim.

MFD made it to the scene within two minutes and brought the fire under control.

TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information about what led up to the incident but has not yet received a response.

