Car crashes into bench near Holton & Capitol, one person hurt

MILWAUKEE — One person was sent to the hospital after a car slammed into a bench on Milwaukee's north side.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near Holton and Capitol, on Thursday, August 8.

Milwaukee Fire confirms the person who was injured was sitting on the bench and trapped. They were freed by rescue crews.

No word on what led to the crash.

