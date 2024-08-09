Car crashes into bench near Holton & Capitol, one person hurt

MILWAUKEE — One person was sent to the hospital after a car slammed into a bench on Milwaukee's north side.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near Holton and Capitol, on Thursday, August 8.

Milwaukee Fire confirms the person who was injured was sitting on the bench and trapped. They were freed by rescue crews.

No word on what led to the crash.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip