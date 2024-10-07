Watch Now
Driver shot while driving on Hampton Ave. and crashed into a stop light and electric pole

Kaylee Staral
There is a police presence at N. Sherman Blvd. and W Hampton Ave. where the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed they transported a shooting victim.
MILWAUKEE — A 33-year-old was driving on the 4300 block of W. Hampton Ave. when they were shot causing them to crash into a stop light and an electric pole Sunday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after 9 p.m.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting. The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident and are looking for unknown suspects.

The MPD taped off part of the intersection and remained present at the scene.

