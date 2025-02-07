Canvassing for clues: Milwaukee family asks for help apprehending hit-and-run driver

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family is canvassing for clues one month after their loved one was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Beverly Fair was killed in a crash on Jan. 4 at 34th and Lloyd.

Photo submitted by family Beverly Fair

No arrests or charges have been made.

Thursday night, Fair's family invited TMJ4's Mariam Mackar to tag along as they went door-to-door just blocks away from the scene, asking for help finding the person responsible.

"We're just going door-to-door today, seeing if there's anything you see, any tips you may have," said Fair's daughter, Shyla Deacon. "This is my duty to make sure people are doing their due diligence to get criminals off the street."

Seventy-year-old Fair was a wife, grandmother, and mother of five.

Deacon says they've been seeking justice ever since her death.

TMJ4

"It wasn't fair. She didn't deserve to die that day like that. It's a tragedy that her last breath was because of somebody going 75 or 80 miles per hour in a residential area," Deacon said.

Alongside community members, Deacon and her family left fliers in search of new tips about a person they believe was involved in Fair's death.

Photo submitted by family Beverly Fair

It's TMJ4's policy not to identify a suspect until they've been formally charged. Milwaukee police say that hasn't happened yet.

"We respect the police and we appreciate how they are helping the family, but we're also going to take that initiative to knock on doors, make phone calls, put things on social media to see if we can get this guy caught," Deacon told Mackar.

The family urges anyone with information on the hit-and-run to speak to police.

Until an arrest is made, the family says they will continue to fight for accountability.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error