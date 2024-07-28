Cai's Courage: From Battling Sickle Cell to Inspiring a Community, One Pitch at a Time

I met Cai in April; you might remember her ABC's of Sickle Cell Book.

"C is for Cai, of course. I was diagnosed with sickle cell, and I like dogs."

She's arrived at The Brewers American Family Stadium on the perfect day for a ballgame, but today, it's Cai who is throwing out the first pitch.

Cai is a resilient survivor of sickle cell disease, transforming her personal battle into a powerful platform to educate and inspire others.

Gideon Verdin

"My dad taught me to point my glove and throw. We practiced for three days," says Cai.

At just 10 years old, Cai is celebrating the success of her first book. Yet, beneath her remarkable achievements, she is, in many ways, just like any other kid.

"I really wanna play a lot of sports when I’m older," says Cai.

Living with sickle cell disease is incredibly challenging, marked by severe pain episodes, frequent medical visits, relentless fatigue, and significant emotional and psychological strain. Despite these hardships, Cai shines brilliantly, defying the odds with her resilience and strength.

"She’s amazing! What better example of improving the quality of life than a young person who has gone through a medical issue herself but recognizes her story can change the life of many?" says Cecelia Gore, the Executive Director of the Brewers Community Foundation, while covering Cai’s first pitch video.

After a heck of a throw from the mound, Cai bounces back to the dugout with excitement.

"Everybody was staring at me trying to throw it to the guy... I wanna do it again one day," says Cai.

Now, Cai is using the success of her book to start a scholarship to help other kids like her.

"I’ve been selling more books; we’ve sold 200-300 now," says Cai.

"Cai Strong is doing a $500 back-to-school scholarship for any child with sickle cell disease from grades 1st through 6th. Just to see her be an inspiration to adults and youth alike, words can’t express how I feel," says Richon Martena, Cai’s mom.

To learn more about Cai's scholarship, see the flyer for details.

To buy Cai’s book, The ABC's of Sickle Cell, visit her website.

