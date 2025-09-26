WAUWATOSA — Cafe Hollander in Wauwatosa is reopening Friday following extensive renovations after the historic flooding that struck much of southeast Wisconsin last month.

The Tosa Village restaurant has made significant progress rebuilding from the flood damage. Management said reconstructing the kitchen required most of the work over the past seven weeks.

TMJ4

“We have put staff at other locations, whether it was Buckatabon across the street or some of our other Hollanders in Brookfield or Mequon, and now we get to gather them back in and start work again,” said Ileana Rivera, chief creative officer for Lowlands Group.

TMJ4 Ileana Rivera, chief creative officer for Lowlands Group.

The restaurant’s doors will officially reopen at 4 p.m., followed by a complimentary toast at 6 p.m. on the patio and live music at 6:30 p.m. The first 50 guests on opening night will also receive door prizes.

Watch: Cafe Hollander to reopen Friday in Wauwatosa after historic flood recovery

Cafe Hollander to reopen in Wauwatosa after historic flood damage recovery

Cafe Hollander will feature special promotions and events through the weekend, including:

Live music

Saturday, Sept. 27, at 4 p.m. — Mike Haessler

Sunday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. — Jake Williams

Prizes and giveaways

Scratch-off cards with prizes ranging from free brunch for a year to Hollander merch, CityTins, discounts and more

A Golden Glass Hunt on Sept. 26, where hidden golden goblets can be traded for a free bier (limit one per customer per visit)

Double Points Days for Lowlands Royaal Perks members from Monday, Sept. 29, through Wednesday, Oct. 1. Sign up at lowlandsgroup.com/rewards.

TMJ4

With the reopening, Cafe Hollander will return to its regular operating schedule.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip