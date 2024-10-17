'It’s magical': Business owners, neighbors weigh in on Concordia 27 community impact

MILWAUKEE — Something remarkable is unfolding on Milwaukee's 27th Street, where a new development is sparking hope and revitalization in an area that has long needed it. At the heart of this transformation is Concordia 27, a mixed-use development at the corner of 27th and Wells, designed to uplift both businesses and the community through health, wellness, and collaboration.

Tiffany Miller, the owner of Fruition MKE, lives just a few blocks away and calls this area the "Health and Wellness Corridor." Her passion for this project runs deep as she recognizes the life-changing impact it can have on the community.

“Self-care for mind, body, and spirit exists here now,” Miller said. “It’s a space that hasn’t had that for a very long time. Why not bring a necessary facial to 27th Street?”

Concordia 27 offers a range of services, including trauma care, massages, and wellness treatments. She sees the development as a direct answer to a growing need in the area, providing accessible healing services for locals.

“The accessibility for the community to get healing services, trauma care services, massage services—it’s essential,” Miller added.

The vision behind Concordia 27 is about more than just individual businesses; it’s about creating a healthier, stronger city through a collective effort. Lindsey St. Arnold Bell, Director of Concordia 27, highlighted how the project brings together community groups, residents, and businesses to reimagine an area that had long been overlooked.

"It’s a culmination of so many people coming together to re-envision a part of the city that’s been disinvested in for far too long," Bell said.

One of the businesses leading this charge is Celani Skin and Wellness, owned by Brittney Rodriguez. She offers skincare, body treatments, and holistic services to the neighborhood, believing that by starting with small areas like this, the positive effects will ripple outward to surrounding communities.

“We're pouring back into the community with the services we offer,” Rodriguez said, emphasizing the importance of investing in local health and well-being.

Another cornerstone of the development is Scaling Wellness in Milwaukee (SWIM), a project run by Pat Kennelly through the Center for Peacemaking. Kennelly, a resident of the area, explained the critical role of mental health and trauma care in rebuilding a strong, thriving community.

“We seek to provide services for people to heal, but more importantly, we help the community thrive,” Kennelly said. SWIM offers free and discounted services for those in mental health crises, helping to stabilize individuals while fostering a healthier, safer neighborhood.

"Peacemaking at its core is about building strong communities where people can thrive," Kennelly added.

Concordia 27 isn’t just about health services; it also focuses on feeding and nurturing the community. Heidi Chada, from the Center for Independence, proudly shared their impressive impact.

“Yesterday, we made and delivered 30,100 meals across Milwaukee,” Chada said. “That’s a pretty big deal, right?”

Together, these organizations and businesses are reshaping the Near West Side into a thriving hub of opportunity and collaboration. Each leader has a vision of how this transformation is creating a better future for Milwaukee.

“Collective impact,” said Chada.

“It’s magical!” added Miller.

“A collaborative space,” said Kennelly

“We’re breaking generational stigmas,” said Rodriguez.

Bell, reflecting on the bigger picture, summed it up perfectly: “We’re re-envisioning what you come to the corridor for. It’s about a bigger vision and a brighter future for 27th Street.”

To experience this transformation for yourself, stop by Concordia 27 on the near west side located on 27th and Wells or visit their website https://nearwestsidemke.organd see how a community is coming together to build a healthier, more connected Milwaukee. Also here is a bonus Check out thsi Upcoming event Wednesday Oct 23rd at Fruition MKE located inside Concordia 27.

