Bus lot of Franklin Public Schools' transportation provider vandalized, all bus routes still planned to run

FRANKLIN — Franklin Public Schools say they were were notified by their transportation provider, GoRiteway, that their bus lot was vandalized over the weekend.

According to an email sent by the district to families, GoRiteway has worked to secure substitute buses for Franklin Public Schools routes and still plan to run all routes.

Due to many substitute buses being utilized, the district says the “Here Comes The Bus” tracking app for all Franklin Public Schools buses will not work until further notice. The district will let families know when they can use this app again.

In the event there are any routes directly impacted by this issue, the district says it will let families know directly via phone call, text message and email.

Several of GoRiteway's vehicles were damaged and it is still assessing the full extent of the damage, according to Franklin Public Schools.

