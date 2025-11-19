Bucks’ Myles Turner visits Fox Point LEGO shop for free fan event

FOX POINT, Wis. — Bricks & Minifigs North Shore MKE will welcome Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner for a special meet-and-greet beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Turner, known not only for his basketball skills but also for his passion for LEGO, will be on hand to talk about bricks and basketball with fans of all ages. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear his story, ask questions and receive a signed collectible.

“We’re thrilled to host Myles at our store,” said Wade and Kim, co-owners of Bricks & Minifigs North Shore MKE. “His love for both basketball and LEGO makes this a perfect fit for our brand and a unique experience for our community of builders.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Bricks & Minifigs North Shore MKE is located at 8681 N. Port Washington Road in Fox Point.

