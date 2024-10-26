Bucks home opener draws fans from all over the world

Fans from all over packed into Fiserv Forum Friday night for the Bucks home opener.

A sea of green and purple filled the Deer District as people listened to music and geared up for Milwaukee’s battle with the Chicago Bulls.

Wayland & Jason Engleson traveled over an hour to catch their beloved Bucks. It was Wayland’s first game in person at Fiserv. He told TMJ4 he was looking forward to all of the dunks.

“To see some of his heroes that he got to watch on TV and now he gets to see it live, that’s huge,” said Jason. “That’s huge for him.”

Fans came from all over the world to catch Giannis and Co.

David and Cheryl King traveled from London. Their son lives in Milwaukee. David said they really caught Bucks fever when Milwaukee won the championship.

They were looking forward to seeing one player in particular.

“I want to see Giannis,” said David. “He's my hero. I've read his book, I've watched his documentary, and I can't wait to see him, even if he's on the bench. I just want to see him.”

Fans TMJ4 spoke with were excited to watch Giannis in action.

Ali and Asif traveled from Toronto to see Milwaukee play. They had been to Bucks games when the team faced Toronto, but Giannis did not play on any of those occasions.

They were impressed by the Deer District and how much Bucks pride was around the city.

“I think the fans here really, really embrace Bucks as a culture,” said Ali.

Milwaukee lost to Chicago 133-122.

