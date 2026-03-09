Brush fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Kenosha County

VILLAGE OF BRISTOL, Wis. — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area south of 116th Street between 214th and 208th Avenue in the Village of Bristol as crews respond to a brush fire.

Authorities are also asking people in several nearby residences to evacuate as a precaution.

Photo provided

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is also responding to what they are calling a sizeable fire in a field in Burlington, in the 7600 block of Fish Hatchery Road. Authorities there are also asking people to avoid the area.

TMJ4's Walworth County reporter Taj Simmons was at the scene. He tells us the fire was under control and almost out by around 4:30 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

