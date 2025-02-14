Brookfield parents who adopted 20 children share where their love story began

BROOKFIELD — On this Valentine’s Day, how would you define love?

“I think love is more than just warm fuzzies,” said Lori O’Brien. “It’s a commitment and it’s an action.”

That’s the definition Dan and Lori O’Brien have spent years creating.

“And how long have we been married?” Lori asked Dan with a smile.

“It’s 42 years coming up on 43 years,” Dan replied.

After decades of romantic weekend dates, this Valentine’s Day, the couple is doing something that may come as a surprise.

“This Valentine’s Day we’re taking the kids to Chuck E. Cheese,” said Lori.

They’re unique plans for a unique family.

“We take turns designating a runner,” said Dan. “So, the person with the card swipes a game, then runs over and swipes another game for another kid.”

Watch: This local couple has taken in more than 20 foster children:

Local couple takes in more than 20 foster children

Together Dan and Lori have raised three biological children, a nephew, two children from the foster care system, and 20 others they adopted over the last 30 years.

We first shared their story last year when their final adoption took place.

“Our gift is helping the kids that come that are so hurt or traumatized and help them become overcomers and learn to love again.”

That makes 26 lives changed forever with the same love Dan and Lori have shared since day one.

“We met in high school,” said Lori. “We were a little wild.”

They’d go on to fall in love teaching a Sunday school class together, and the rest is history.

“I would say once in a while to her, 'I’m surprised you haven’t kicked me to the curb for the younger model,' and she said 'I can’t do that because nobody works as cheap as you,'” said Dan.

Even after all these years, thinking back to the day they said “I do” still brings tears to their eyes.

As far as advice on how to make a good love last, Dan said it’s super smart to marry your best friend.

“Yeah, I think that’s the key, I just really value her,” said Dan.

“You know, I couldn’t do life without him and when I think about it, you know we’re in our 60s now and it makes me teary-eyed,” said Lori. “What will I do 20 or 30 years from now? Life without my best friend, I can’t imagine.”

