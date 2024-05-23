Family in Brookfield adopting 20th child

A family in Brookfield is getting just a little bit bigger than it already is.

Dan and Lori O'Brien are adopting their 20th foster child on Thursday afternoon. They told TMJ4's Sydni Eure that they've been foster parents for 28 years, and now it's time to pass the baton.

Their children range from 10 to 42 years old and say this 20th and final adoption will make their family complete. A total of 26 lives have been forever changed by one couple's unconditional love.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Dan and Lori say they met and fell in love while teaching Sunday School together.

Dan and Lori told Sydni they met and fell in love while teaching Sunday School together, so their relationship has always been based around kids. They have three biological children of their own and took in their first foster daughter nearly 30 years ago.

Dan says it wasn't long before they realized there were countless children in Wisconsin that he says had been deemed "unadoptable." The O'Brien's felt it was their purpose to step in.

Eight of their kids have autism and many have cognitive disparities.

They describe their lives and their household as organized chaos — and a blessing.

"Sometimes it's better calculated than others. We've had kids where sometimes, I've driven home from work and she's on the way out the door to go do chores and I say who's this," Dan recalls. "'Oh well this is Elizabeth, she'll be staying with us. She's a 30 day emergency placement' and I said, 'Well, what's her story?' [And Lori respnds,] 'I don't know, I have to go. Give her dinner and show her where she's sleeping.'"

TMJ4, Sydni Eure On Thursday, the family will officially welcome 14-year-old Lincoln into their family.

On Thursday, the family will officially welcome 14-year-old Lincoln into their family. They tell me they're excited to meet at the Waukesha County Courthouse to make their family complete.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip