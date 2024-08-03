Bronzeville Week: Celebrating Milwaukee's rich tapestry of art, culture, and community

MILWAUKEE — I grew up just a few blocks from where the colorful Bronzeville mural stands on 6th and Center. Bronzeville Week showcases some of the finest arts and culture Milwaukee has to offer, and this year promises to be exceptional.

I had the pleasure of speaking with an organizer who has been involved since the beginning and a local painter who has the honor of creating this year’s mural.

"This, for me, is like a really great opportunity," says Lena Ramirez, a passionate Bronzeville artist.

Lena Ramirez is the local artist who painted this year's Bronzeville Week mural. she says she hopes the mural inspires pothers to express themselves through the visual arts.

Lena Ramirez hails from the Northside, and her company, Made YWH Look, is dedicated to using painting as a means of healing. Her work is deeply personal and community-focused.

"I feel like it gives you a voice, and for me, it's a voice that I really needed," Ramirez shares.

As she adds the first strokes of paint to the mural, she invites festival-goers to contribute to this communal masterpiece this Sunday at the festival.

Lena Ramirez painting the Bronzeville Mural.

"Everybody should have some creative and expressive outlet. It's just fun and creative, and sometimes that's just what we need," Ramirez explains.

Deshaee Agee, a key figure in organizing Bronzeville Week, has been dedicated to this event since its inception 13 years ago.

The Bronzeville Week Mural can be found on 6th and North Ave.

"Bronzeville Week is about bringing the community together to celebrate what we have here in Milwaukee in terms of arts, history, and entertainment," Agee says.

Deshea Agee is an organizer and performing artist for Bronzeville Week. He has been helping to plan the event since its inception. He says Bronzeville Week is about giving local artists a platform to shine.

This year’s lineup is packed with exciting events, including a 5K walk/run, trolley rides on King Dr, an art walk, and the highlight of the week, the Bronzeville Fest on Sunday.

"Vendors will be here selling their goods, food, entertainment, culture, clothes—you name it," Agee adds.

Bronzeville Week also features engaging conversations about community, health activities, poetry sessions, and a paint-and-sip event. The aim is to showcase the richness of Black Milwaukee and its artistic talents.

"There are so many things that are highlighted that are negative. It's very important we highlight the positive things," Agee emphasizes.

"I hope it inspires some people who are thinking of getting into the arts," Ramirez concludes.

For a full lineup of the week's events, check out this flyer below.

TMJ4 News

