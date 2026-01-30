Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Broadway Skate Night returns to downtown Milwaukee

Red Arrow Park's 'Slice of Ice'
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
»»
Red Arrow Park's 'Slice of Ice'
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Broadway Skate Night is returning to downtown Milwaukee.

The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Red Arrow Park's Slice of Ice, and will include two performances by Ice Theater MKE at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Free skate rentals will also be available courtesy of WaterStone Bank.

Participants will have the chance to win complimentary tickets to see Kimberly Akimbo Feb. 17-22 at Uihlein Hall.

For more information, visit milwaukeedowntown.com.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
Makaylah Chavez PROFILE PIC VER_3.png

Meet your Southern Milwaukee County reporter: Makaylah Chavez