Broadway Skate Night returns to downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Broadway Skate Night is returning to downtown Milwaukee.

The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Red Arrow Park's Slice of Ice, and will include two performances by Ice Theater MKE at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Free skate rentals will also be available courtesy of WaterStone Bank.

Participants will have the chance to win complimentary tickets to see Kimberly Akimbo Feb. 17-22 at Uihlein Hall.

For more information, visit milwaukeedowntown.com.

