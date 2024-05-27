Brewers fans call former manager Craig Counsell’s return 'bittersweet'

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Brewers fans of all ages packed the tailgate at American Family Field this Memorial Day to catch the latest round of the I-94 rivalry between the Crew and the Cubs.

This game day came with an added bonus: former manager Craig Counsell’s first trip back to the Cream City.

Some fans say his return is bittersweet.

“He's a Milwaukee guy, we're happy he coached the Brewers for as long as he did and gave so much to the organization. He's a legend. I'm not really upset with him, it’s business,” said Don Laack.

TMJ4 News Don Laack, Brewers fan who says he’s sad Counsell left but respects his decision.

“I’m not mad. He's a hometown boy. So, I wish Counsell the best of luck, just not when he's playing the Brewers,” said Angela Laack.

Don and Angela Laack are lifelong Brewers fans.

TMJ4 News Angela Laack, Brewers fan who says she misses Counsell but wishes him the best.

Growing up in St. Francis, the brother and sister say some of their best memories come from spending the day at the ballpark.

“Back then, you could come in like the seventh inning and sneak in, well, they let you in; the gates were open. But you could go to a lot of games and my parents were great about taking us down here and picking us up. It was so fun,” said Don.

They say those traditions live on, especially when it comes to marking big moments, like Counsell’s first time back.

“I’m afraid he's going to get some boos, but I hope he gets more cheers than boos. Because I want him to feel that we're appreciative. But also ‘Hey, you know, you still went to Chicago,’ but he deserves some respect,” said Don.

One fan who says he plans to give Counsell a little bit of a hard time is longtime fan Andy Ryan.

TMJ4 News Andy Ryan, Brewers fan who isn’t happy Counsell is gone, plans to boo when he pops up.

“You couldn’t pay me enough money in the world to go there. Cubs offer me any amount of money; I won't go there. I won't go to a game or anything. Good luck,” said Ryan.

Flying high above his tailgate is a special flag he made dedicated to the former manager.

Inspired by the Cubs’ ‘Fly The W’ banner, Ryan says he is disappointed the skipper took off for their rivals, but says it is all in good fun.

“Maybe a quick glance around the third. A little wink, something like that. I think it's going to be a fun game,” said Ryan.

Fans say they don’t expect the boys to take it easy on Counsell for their first showing but say they hope it is the start of a brand-new era between the team and its old skipper.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip