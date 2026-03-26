MILWAUKEE — As another season begins for the Brew Crew, fans and shuttle drivers are navigating traffic around American Family Field due to ongoing I-94 construction.

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Anthony Madison has been driving the shuttle for Who’s on Third for years. He avoids the highway by taking side streets from downtown to the stadium.

"We do the driving, you do the drinking," Madison said.

TMJ4 Anthony Madison

"The side street route is very smooth. It’s kinda like not many cars and stuff," Madison said.

Many fans anticipated traffic for the big day as I-94 construction is at full throttle. Madison thinks post-game traffic on game days will cause even more headaches.

"It’s gonna be chaos," Madison said.

Watch: Brewers fans and shuttle drivers navigate I-94 construction traffic for the new baseball season

Brewers fans face construction traffic

Bumper-to-bumper cars have been a common theme on I-94 as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation started its years-long expansion project.

"And people better learn how to be patient because you can’t do anything. You can’t go around the car that’s in front of you. Can’t go around it, so you just gotta wait," Madison said.

I was told that having a post-game plan is key. Fan Amanda Infusino said she prepares for the congestion.

"I have multiple different ways I can get home from here," Infusino said.

TMJ4 Amanda Infusino, Fan

Infusino sympathizes with those who have to rely on the interstate.

"I feel so bad for them. I have family that works at Miller, they work third shift but they have to take this every day and they say it’s just a nightmare," Infusino said.

Infusino has some advice for fans heading to a game this weekend or later in the season.

"Look for alternate ways to get here. A lot of the side streets are good," Infusino said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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