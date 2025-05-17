Watch Now
Brewers attempt to end Twins 6-game road win streak

Twins Brewers Baseball
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang, right, safely steals second base as Minnesota Twins' Brooks Lee makes a late tag during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Twins Brewers Baseball
Minnesota Twins (25-20, third in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (21-24, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 6:15 p.m.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (3-2, 2.77 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Brewers: Tobias Myers (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -116, Brewers -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Milwaukee Brewers looking to continue a six-game road winning streak.

Milwaukee is 21-24 overall and 12-8 in home games. The Brewers are 17-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota is 25-20 overall and 10-14 in road games. The Twins have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .309.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang leads the Brewers with a .288 batting average, and has three doubles, three home runs, 19 walks and 16 RBIs. Rhys Hoskins is 13 for 36 with a home run and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has five doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 27 RBIs for the Twins. Trevor Larnach is 12 for 41 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Twins: 10-0, .252 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Willi Castro: day-to-day (knee), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Correa: 7-Day IL (concussion), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (concussion protocol), Harrison Bader: day-to-day (groin), Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

