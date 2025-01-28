Brew-Jas Coffee House: Connecting community and culture through coffee

MILWAUKEE — There is nothing quite like the aroma of freshly roasted java to help you start your day, and at Brew-Jas Coffee House, located on Milwaukee's South Side, coffee is their specialty.

"Just a cup of coffee to make someone smile is great, and that’s kind of what we’re here for—to make people happy,” said co-owner John Reed.

The business opened in October of last year in a community that is near and dear to the hearts of owners John Reed and Marissa Lopez.

“We all frequent the area, and to have a full circle where we used to go and hang out and shop, to actually have a business here in the same community, it’s kind of what drove us to the space,” John said.

“Yeah, once the door officially opened, it was just joy,” Marissa said. “We put our heart and soul into this.”

Marissa said every last detail and every item on the menu has been meticulously crafted with the community in mind.

“Really just focusing on who we are as a coffee house,” Marissa said.

When you walk into the coffee house, you can see part of what's important to them—their Hispanic heritage and family—on display in every aspect, from the artwork to the name.

“We’re mixing up a lot of magical things here, and again, we really want this to be a blessing, having our community come and support us,” Marissa said.

TMJ4 Brew-Jas Coffee House



The shop offers a variety of cold and hot brews, like cinnamon roll lattes, coffee flights, and matcha teas. But what was important to John was including other local vendor items in the shop.

“So everything we do, we try to stay local. We have local artists that come in to hang their work. Anyone looking for a space, please come down. We don’t charge for wall space,” John said.

John said supporting other vendors is important because together, they are all navigating the challenges of being small businesses.

“I think that without each other, how can we grow? In order for us to be successful, we have to be able to lean on each other,” John said.

So when customers walk into Brew-Jas Coffee, Marissa and John hope they will feel like family and that they will see the passion and soul they’ve poured into making this dream a reality.

“Feel connected here. This is their space. We really want them to feel welcome and invited. Everyone’s welcome here,” Marissa said.

Brew-Jas Coffee also holds a variety of events, from Lotería Bingo to a special Valentine's Day event.

To follow Brew-Jas Coffee on Instagram click here, for Facebook click here.

Location: 3062 South 13th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53215

