BONJOUR! Festivalgoers welcome Bastille Days back for another weekend of French fun

Bastille Days is back at Cathedral Square Park in Downtown Milwaukee.

It's a weekend full of music, French food and culture.

The popular street festival is loved by many.

"We go to all of the festivals, but this one is outstanding," festivalgoer, Rosemary Schultz said.

Schultz and Lepa Munns have been enjoying the French festival for years, complete with traditional attire.

"Oh yes, of course. I have many berets, different colors to go with my outfits," Munns said when asked if wearing berets was a must for the event.

The popular "Storm the Bastille" 5K race continues to be a major draw for the festival as well.

"When beignets and beers are at the finish line, I feel like it's the best way to do a race," runner, Michael Muckerman said.

Eduardo Aviles appreciates both the physical activity and social aspects of the run.

"I think for me personally the running itself. But like they said, everyone in a group and the comradery for it. It's really nice," Aviles said.

The post-race treats are equally enticing for participants.

"They're really good, they give a strawberry jam with it and it's fantastic," Aviles said about the beignets served after the race.

This year's festival features a new culinary addition that's creating quite a buzz among attendees.

Watch: Festivalgoers welcome Bastille Days back for another weekend of French fun

Bastille Days kicked off with Storm the Bastille

Judy Kozlowski, a raclette vendor at the event, is serving up a sandwich that's drawing long lines.

"We are making sandwiches, raclette sandwiches. It's on a fresh baguette," Kozlowski said.

The specialty cheese has become an instant hit with festival-goers.

"It's a very smooth tasting cheese. If you haven't tried it, you have to try it. I mean there are all different foods here, but we're really different," Kozlowski said.

This story was reported on-air by Megan Lee and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

