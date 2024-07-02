Watch Now
Body recovered from water near McKinley Marina in Milwaukee

Posted at 9:19 PM, Jul 01, 2024

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a human body in Lake Michigan, near McKinley Marina.

The discovery was reported to the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management at about 12:30 p.m., on Monday, July 1, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO and the Milwaukee Fire Department responded and recovered the body. No more information has been released.

The discovery on Monday marked the second body that was found bear McKinley Marina in the last three days.

