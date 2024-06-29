Body found in Lake Michigan near Mckinley Marina, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating

A human body was found in Lake Michigan near Government Pier at McKinley Park Saturday, June 29, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiners Office says the body was that of an adult male

The body was found around 8 a.m. Saturday when a fisherman alerted the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to McKinley Park to recover the body.

TMJ4 has a crew on scene to learn more.

