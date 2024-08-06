Body pulled from Menomonee River in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A body was recovered from the Menomonee River on Sunday, August 4.

The body was discovered during a welfare check near N. Emmber Lane & W. Canal Street, around 1 p.m. The person was found by officers floating face down in the river, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

They were removed from the water by the Milwaukee Fire Department and pronounced deceased on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, but foul play does not seem to be involved.

The subject was not reported missing prior to being discovered, according to police.

