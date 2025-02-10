Bobby Portis teams up with Feeding America to fight childhood hunger in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is kicking off its 22nd Annual PB&J Challenge.
Supported by Hydrite, the two-month fundraising, donation, and awareness campaign aims to provide nutritious food to kids throughout Eastern Wisconsin.
It comes as hunger statistics in Wisconsin continue to show a concerning rise in food insecurity among children, according to a release.
Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis Jr. will serve as the campaign’s ambassador for a third consecutive year. He has partnered with the organization to raise funds and awareness about childhood hunger.
The campaign runs from Monday, Feb. 10 (Portis' birthday) through March 31.
