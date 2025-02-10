Watch Now
Bobby Portis teams up with Feeding America to fight childhood hunger in Wisconsin

The campaign runs from Monday, Feb. 10 through March 31.
Bobby Portis
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Bobby Portis
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is kicking off its 22nd Annual PB&J Challenge.

Supported by Hydrite, the two-month fundraising, donation, and awareness campaign aims to provide nutritious food to kids throughout Eastern Wisconsin.

It comes as hunger statistics in Wisconsin continue to show a concerning rise in food insecurity among children, according to a release.

Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis Jr. will serve as the campaign’s ambassador for a third consecutive year. He has partnered with the organization to raise funds and awareness about childhood hunger.

The campaign runs from Monday, Feb. 10 (Portis' birthday) through March 31.

To learn more, click here.

