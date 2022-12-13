Bucks star Bobby Portis teams up with Feeding America Wisconsin for a mobile food pantry

MILWAUKEE — Bucks star Bobby Portis is teaming up with Feeding America Wisconsin to make sure families have healthy food this holiday season.

On Monday, the power forward helped out at a mobile food pantry on Milwaukee's south side. The 250 boxes given out to families were all funded by Portis and his family foundation.

"Being able to spread my blessing with others and be in this environment during the holiday times, it's great," Portis said at the food pantry.

Families who came to the mobile pantry got shelf-stable food as well as fresh produce.

"I just love giving back. I love putting smiles on others' faces. I love not only seeing the reactions but just to help someone else out. Me and my family had help along the way growing up, and like I said, I think it's our calling to help others," Portis said.

The basketball star also brought along his mom, Tina Edwards, to help out. She couldn't be prouder of the ways her son gives back to his community.

"We've been there, we've been down the road so we wanna be able to give back to those families," Edwards said about the struggles her family once faced.

Beloved Bucks DJ, DJ Shawna, was also at the mobile pantry to help out and spread joy.

"This is our city, this is our community and this is our team. That's how I look at it, is that if I have something, if I have time, if I have something of value that I can share and hopefully make somebody's day a little bit better then that's what I want to do," DJ Shawna said.

The help from Portis, DJ Shawna, and all volunteers is more important than ever. Feeding America Wisconsin says they've seen the need continue to increase over the last few years.

"Maybe they would have been a donor to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to now having to rely on the help that we can provide. So we're seeing a lot of new faces," said Scott Marshall with the organization.

If you're looking to make an assist this holiday season, Feeding America takes both food and monetary donations.

