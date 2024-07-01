Blood donors and baseball fans could hit a double with drive at AmFam field

On Monday afternoon, you can save a life by donating blood and get some pretty cool perks at American Family Field.

Blood supply levels are low in the summer with fewer donors and more incidents where blood is needed. The increase in travel — and unfortunately crashes and traumas — requires blood banks to work hard to stock up.

On Monday afternoon, Versiti will be hosting a blood drive at the ball park. TMJ4's Tom Durian spoke to a few baseball fans about the importance of donating.

"You don't think you're ever going to need it but as I got older my father needed blood products and my son needed blood products." says Allen Zimmer, a donor.

TMJ4, Tom Durian Allen Zimmer is a blood donor.

"I realize the value in people's lives and saving lives — hopefully I've saved," says donor Jim Schoen. "I've donated like 230 times."

TMJ4, Tom Durian Jim Schoen is a blood donor.

"The total process takes about an hour, the actual donation 10 to 15 minutes," says Kristin Paltzer with Versiti Blood Center. "You walk in, you do a mini health assessment, you get seated and do your donation. Then you get to go to the canteen."

TMJ4, Tom Durian Kristin Paltzer works with Versiti Blood Centers.

The blood drive will be held at American Family Field on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can stop by Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

People who donate will get a ticket to attend a Brewers-Pirates game, a clear stadium bag, and a $15 gift card. Donors can also take a tour of the ball park.

