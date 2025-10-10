This weekend, the National Association of Black Journalists Milwaukee chapter and the National Association of Health Services Executives are hosting a Black Women's Health panel to address critical health disparities and provide vital resources to the community.

The panel, scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milwaukee Public Library Martin Luther King branch, aims to create an educational and informative space for women to share their stories and learn about available health resources.

"We want to hear your stories. Your health is important, your story is important to us, and there are resources out there that you can access to help yourselves and help your families," said Tannette Elie, one of the event organizers.

Watch: Black Women's Health Panel aims to address critical disparities in Milwaukee

Black Women's Health Panel to be held this weekend

The organizers emphasize that when Black women are healthy, the positive effects ripple throughout their families and communities. The panel focuses on spreading awareness about the importance of self-care and addressing health disparities that disproportionately affect Black women.

Adrienne Bryant, another organizer, highlighted the value of in-person conversations over digital outreach.

"It's so important just for the open conversations. You're gonna be able to hear from your peers, hear from others, and hear questions you might not ask yourself," Bryant said.

The panel will take a holistic approach to health, covering mental health, breast cancer prevention, and other preventative health measures. Organizers note that sometimes people feel embarrassed to ask health questions, making the supportive environment crucial for meaningful dialogue.

The event addresses a pressing need, as Black women face some of the greatest health disparities in America, from maternal mortality to breast cancer to heart disease. The panel aims to confront these realities while highlighting practical solutions and resources.

The free event encourages community members to attend and participate in discussions that could positively impact their health outcomes and those of their families.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

