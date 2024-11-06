Black women who voted for Harris react to Trump election win

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Despite Vice President Kamala Harris not winning the election, numbers show a massive turnout for her from certain groups. One of those is Black women voters.

An NBC exit poll of 10 battleground states shows more than 90 percent of Black women voted for Harris.

For months leading up to the election, we saw Black women voters mobilizing across the Cream City.

"We operated under one premise, that was the American people would not tolerate what Trump was presenting," Sabrina Jordan said.

Jordan spent months canvassing for the Harris campaign leading up to the election.

"When you're working towards something that you think is important or a cause, it creates a kind of unity," Jordan said.

Watch: Black women who voted for Harris react to Trump winning the election

Women we talked to Wednesday said that unity was felt as they watched the first African American woman run for president.

"It was amazing. Honestly, it was amazing. I didn't think it was something I'd see in my lifetime, but it was amazing to see," Angelina Edwards said.

However, now that the votes are in, women said they feel differently.

"It was really just frustration and a little bit of disbelief," Edwards added.

For some, they said it's the unknown future that's concerning.

"From our point of view, it's a change in the way that you live as a Black woman, with Black and Mexican grandchildren, it's frightening," Jordan explained.

"For what's going to happen with our kids and the reproductive rights for women," Edwards echoed.

Others we talked to said they're trying to keep the faith.

"Don't feel defeated just keep the faith because God is still in control. Trump can't do more than God want him to do, so I'm not worried about it. I put my faith in God, not a man," Deloris Ware said.

