'Black Pride MKE, Inc.' hopes to empower youth with back-to-school event

Black Pride Milwaukee, Inc. is holding a back-to-school readiness fair on Sept. 2.
MILWAUKEE — School is right around the corner, and what better way to get ready for the year than with a back-to-school fair!

The first 30 students will receive free haircuts, braids, silk presses, and backpacks. There will also be free food, live music, school supplies, and more!

It’s a story we first learned about at our "Let’s Talk Milwaukee" event last week at Northcott Neighborhood House. Matt Hogans and Sevyn Lockett were there and talked to us about their unique event for a great cause. They also joined TMJ4 News at 4 to promote it.

You can watch the full interview in the video player below:

If you’d like to attend the back-to-school fair, it’s on Labor Day, Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 530 E. Vienna Ave. in Milwaukee.

Check out the flyer below for more information.

Back to school readiness fair flier

