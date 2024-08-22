'Black Pride MKE, Inc.' hopes to empower youth with back-to-school event

MILWAUKEE — School is right around the corner, and what better way to get ready for the year than with a back-to-school fair!

Black Pride Milwaukee, Inc. is holding a back-to-school readiness fair on Sept. 2.

The first 30 students will receive free haircuts, braids, silk presses, and backpacks. There will also be free food, live music, school supplies, and more!

It’s a story we first learned about at our "Let’s Talk Milwaukee" event last week at Northcott Neighborhood House. Matt Hogans and Sevyn Lockett were there and talked to us about their unique event for a great cause. They also joined TMJ4 News at 4 to promote it.

If you’d like to attend the back-to-school fair, it’s on Labor Day, Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 530 E. Vienna Ave. in Milwaukee.

