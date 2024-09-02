Black Pride Milwaukee Back-to-School Fair: Empowering students and celebrating Black Queer Community

Black Pride Milwaukee's back-to-school fair is more than just an event—it's a powerful initiative designed to boost the confidence of Milwaukee's students as they prepare for the first day of school. This year's fair also aims to bring greater awareness and visibility to the Black queer community.

"I drove here because there's no one I know giving out free silk presses in Madison, Wisconsin," says Sarah Galinski, a mother of two who made an 80-mile journey to attend the event.

TMJ4 News Sarah Galinski traveled with her two kids from Madison Wisconsin to receive free help.

Sarah and her children woke up early, making sure they were first in line. "It's not within my budget right now to pay for a silk press or a hairstyle, so I'm incredibly grateful. It's very important for moms like me," Galinski adds.

Black Pride Milwaukee, a new organization dedicated to serving the community, seeks to create a platform and safe spaces for Black queer representation.

"I remember what it was like heading back to school, making sure you were dressed right, your hair was cut properly, and you had all the tools you needed," recalls Matt Hogans, the executive director of Black Pride Milwaukee. "On top of that, as a queer individual, you’re fighting the stigma of having to present a certain way, of having to show up to school appearing super masculine."

The event provided free lunches, haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, and support to help future scholars start the school year with confidence. Seventeen-year-old Jeremiah Brown, a Riverside High School senior, received a fresh haircut at the fair.

TMJ4 News Jerimiah Brown got a fresh haircut and a free backpack full of supplies at the Black Pride Milwaukee Back To School Readiness Fair.

"It makes you feel confident about yourself," says Brown.

"There's motivation to actually get out of the house, learn something, and be a productive member of society," adds barber David Hogans.

With the cost of living rising and school just around the corner, families expressed that the back-to-school fair couldn’t have come at a better time.

"I think this will boost her confidence. I know she’ll do well with whatever she does, but having her hair taken care of gives her that extra edge," says Galinski.

To learn more about Black Pride Milwaukee, visit their Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/blkpridemke/

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip