Black male educators create powerful change at Milwaukee school

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Academy of Science has doubled its number of Black male educators, creating a powerful impact on students' lives and future aspirations.

Inside the halls of Milwaukee Academy of Science (MAS), a quiet revolution is underway. The school has doubled the number of Black male educators, and students are feeling the positive effects of this representation in their classrooms.

"You see somebody who grew up in the same area as you, same problems and struggles—if they can get through it, you can too," said Jason Reeves, a recent MAS graduate.

Reeves says the mentorship he received from Black male educators inspired him to begin exploring options to become a teacher himself.

"So we have someone to look up to as we're trying to get to the path we wanna make it to," Reeves said.

This growing representation is creating powerful change both inside and outside the classroom, with school leaders focusing on more than just filling positions—they're inspiring futures.

"We all know, often times kids don't get exposed to certain careers—so having a Black male teacher tells every Black male in that classroom, 'I too can be a teacher,'" said Tony McHenry, MAS CEO.

The push stems from a partnership with Profound Gentlemen, helping MAS retain educators of color. It also sparked a Men of Color Affinity Group, where teachers find support and community.

"Anyone who identifies as a male teacher of color—we come together on a monthly basis to talk, be true, be raw. It's not about being who the job calls you to be," said Orlando Verdecia, Assistant Principal.

For MAS teacher Brandon Watkins, this work hits home on a personal level.

"I see some of the trauma they've been through... I see resistance toward male authority figures... I see a lot," Watkins said.

It's more than just good optics—it's about building a future. MAS hopes efforts like this will continue to attract more talent that represents their student population.

When asked how the community can help with their mission, McHenry emphasized the importance of spreading awareness.

"Spread the word about the need for high-quality teachers. Whether they're Black, white, or brown, they deserve the support to have a tremendous impact on young people—and enjoy the work they're doing," McHenry said.

MAS leaders say they're actively recruiting for the next school year and looking to bring in even more Black male educators. Because for them, it's not just about staffing—it's about changing the game for students like Jason.

"They helped me stay on the right track—a lot," Reeves said.

To Apply to be an Educator at Milwaukee Academy of Science visit their website.

